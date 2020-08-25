Cops will pay for this, vows man acquitted over cigarettes arrest

A 42-year-old Krugersdorp man who spent hours behind bars after being arrested for possession of sealed cigarettes during lockdown has been acquitted in a test case brought by AfriForum.

Andries Hennop was cleared on Friday after his arrest on May 22.

He was stopped at a roadblock in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, where traffic officers found two cartons of cigarettes in his possession.

“Police officers who arrested me said I was being arrested because the cigarettes had been closed and this was not allowed,” he said.

The dental technician maintained his innocence since his arrest, as he argued the cigarettes had been bought before the ban.

He described his three-month court battle as a victory and “an affirmation of the wrongful arrest”.

“It’s just an affirmation of what I’ve always known — that my arrest was unlawful ... I am glad it’s all over now.”

He recalled how his arrest and subsequent court appearances affected his business and family.

“It was bad. My wife had to run around to try find bail money, my kids didn’t take it well as they are very sensitive and we’ve always had an open-book policy ...

“You can imagine with the business as well, it was lockdown, things were not going well already and something like this came through as well,” he said.