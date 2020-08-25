Al Mawashi gets green light to export 56,000 sheep by ship to Middle East

Kuwaiti-based animal exporter Al Mawashi may export 56,000 of its 72,000 sheep by ship under strict conditions, the high court sitting in Makhanda ruled on Tuesday.

The judgment will be a bitter blow to the National Council of SPCAs which sought to keep in place an urgent interim interdict forbidding the export of the 72,000 sheep to the Middle East. The sheep are being kept at the Castledale feedlot near East London.

The NSPCA wanted the interim order to remain in place pending its much bigger court application in which it is asking the court to prohibit in its entirety the export of sheep by ship across the equator — a practice it says is inhumane and cruel.