Would-be hijackers scatter as police open fire

Port Elizabeth police are on the lookout for five men after they allegedly attempted to hijack a police vehicle in Commercial Road early on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said at about 1.30am, members of the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad were performing their duties in an unmarked police vehicle when they noticed a group of five males running towards them.

The unmarked police vehicle was stationary at traffic lights in Commercial Road, Sidwell, close to the N2 on-ramp.

According to Naidu, one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the officers, who reacted quickly, firing shots back at the group.

“The suspects scattered in various directions,” Naidu said.

The officers conducted a thorough search of the area, however, the suspects were not found.

A cellphone belonging to one of the suspects was recovered after he allegedly dropped it while running away, Naidu said.

A case of attempted hijacking is under investigation.

Police have warned drivers to always be alert, irrespective of the time of day, whenever approaching or stationary at traffic lights, Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE