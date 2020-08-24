Two cops among those arrested for ‘drunk driving’ over the weekend

Two Gauteng police officers were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol over the weekend, the provincial office said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said a 27-year-old constable was arrested in Sedibeng on Saturday evening after he drove into an accident scene and injured a bystander.

In a second incident, a 37-year-old sergeant was arrested in Norwood on Thursday evening after his car collided with a metro police vehicle.

Both officers were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.

“Over and above the criminal charges, the members will also face internal disciplinary processes," Peters said.

He said operations over the weekend resulted in the arrest of more than 740 suspects.

In Ekurhuleni, 282 suspects were arrested, 215 in the West Rand, 173 in Johannesburg, 100 in Tshwane and 70 in Sedibeng.

The crimes included driving while under the influence of alcohol, murder, attempted murder, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of unlicensed firearms, intimidation and possession of drugs.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in magistrate's court across Gauteng from Monday.

On Sunday, three officers from the Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) were killed in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver.

"This kind of tragedy cuts deep into all of us, reminding us of the great risks taken every day by our men and women in law enforcement to protect and keep our communities safe.

“We share the grief of the entire TMPD over the untimely deaths of the three officers killed in the line of duty," said Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela.

