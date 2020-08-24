Search for two missing Missionvale girls
Police have appealed for any information to help them in their search for two 14-year-old girls who have gone missing from their homes in Missionvale.
Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said on Monday night that Leverne September and her friend Amina Mbulo were reported missing on Thursday.
“Leverne and Amina left their homes in Opel Street and Vitara Street, Missionvale, without informing anyone where they were going.
“On Friday when another friend came looking for them, the grandmother of Leverne realised that they were not home and nor were they with friends in the vicinity.
“The grandmothers of both the girls went looking for them when they received information that they had both been seen in Russell Road, Central, on Friday.”
On Sunday, the girls were reported missing at Algoa Park Police Station, Janse van Rensburg said.
Police appealed to anyone who can assist in locating Leverne and Amina to urgently contact Detective-Sergeant Luzuko Pehlo on 082-565-0155 or to call Crime Stop 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.