Search for two missing Missionvale girls

Police have appealed for any information to help them in their search for two 14-year-old girls who have gone missing from their homes in Missionvale.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said on Monday night that Leverne September and her friend Amina Mbulo were reported missing on Thursday.

“Leverne and Amina left their homes in Opel Street and Vitara Street, Missionvale, without informing anyone where they were going.