Schools under pressure as more grades return to class
Schools had their hands full as more pupils returned to class on Monday morning. Grade 1,2,3,4,6,9,10 and 11 returned to school after they had been at home for five months as a result of Covid 19 pandemic.
In Johannesburg south by 9 am school pupils were still seen queuing outside their school entrances waiting to be screened, sanitized and have their data registered. A number of parents skipped work so as to accompany their children to school...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.