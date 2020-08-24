SA remembers Uyinene one year later: 'We are on our knees. Still we bleed'

One year ago, University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered by Luyanda Botha in the Clarenreich Post Office in Claremont, Cape Town.

Botha handed himself over to police and was given three life sentences for rape and murder and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

In his four-page admission, Botha described how he locked Mrwetyana in the post office when she went to collect a parcel, raped her and when she tried to escape, took a weight used to weigh packages and bludgeoned her to death.