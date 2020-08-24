PE Flying Squad members arrest two, seize stolen Polo

Swift action by the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad resulted in the arrest of two people and the recovery of a stolen vehicle at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 5pm on Saturday, members of the unit followed up on information on a possible stolen vehicle that was about to be sold.

It is alleged the car, a VW Polo, was leaving Motherwell en route to Kwazakhele when it was spotted on the M17.

“When attempts to stop the vehicle failed, a high-speed chased ensued from the M17 into Daku Road and due to the heavy traffic, police succeeded in forcing the vehicle to stop,” Naidu said.

One suspect jumped out of the vehicle after it stopped and ran through a side street to evade arrest but was apprehended.

The VW Polo, fitted with false plates, had been reported stolen in Humewood in July.

Two suspects, aged 24 and 27, were arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, burglary implements and suspected stolen property and reckless and/or negligent driving.

Police also confiscated 10 rounds of ammunition and a lock-breaking tool, Naidu said.

The pair are expected to appear in court soon.

Detectives are probing possible links to other crimes.

