Harbour truck backlog resolved as sea conditions improve

Improved sea conditions have helped resolved the logjam of trucks backed up from Port Elizabeth Harbour which reached its pinnacle on Saturday morning.

By mid-morning dozens of trucks were lined up from the container terminal out along Green Street and into Slater and Crawford streets in North End.

Voice notes from disgruntled truckers on a WhatsApp group indicated that some had been there since Thursday and confusion reigned as to the reasons for the delay.

Asked what trucks they were and what the holdup was, Transnet Port Terminals regional corporate affairs manager Sindi Ndwalaza said late on Saturday the problem had been caused by ocean conditions.

“Windy weather and wave swells have over the past two weeks impacted on Port Elizabeth container and skiptainer operations, with a total of 153 hours in lost time.

“This has resulted in a build-up of truck traffic in the vicinity of the port, as safety precautions required a reduced level of operation.

“With bad weather subsiding, operations have resumed and are currently at optimal level with a keen focus on clearing the backlog.

“Transnet Port Terminals is in ongoing engagements with customers regarding the status of operations and alignment of plans.”

HeraldLIVE