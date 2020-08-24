Egyptian geese shooter breaking the law, Wildline director warns

Whoever shot the Egyptian geese in Lorraine at the weekend was committing an illegal act.

This is according to Wildline co-founder and former Western District Council environmental law enforcement officer Arnold Slabbert.

Social media erupted on Saturday with the news that four geese had been shot out of a tree in the Luneville Road area, allegedly by a resident.

Slabbert said the problem at present was there was no eye-witness and no evidence.

“However, what I can say is that if it did occur the culprit was breaking the law on two counts.

“It is illegal to discharge any kind of firearm, even an airgun, in a built-up area without a permit or valid reason and the culprit can face up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

“It is also illegal to hunt in a built-up area without a permit and on that count the culprit can face a fine of up to R100,000.”

The Egyptian goose was an indigenous protected species but even if it was an alien bird, the same laws would apply, he said.

“Some people argue that no permit is needed to own an airgun.

“But as soon as you discharge it in a built-up area without a permit to do so, you are breaking the law.”

HeraldLIVE