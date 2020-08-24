Driver sought by police after fatal hit-and-run accident

Uitenhage police are appealing to the public for assistance regarding an alleged hit-and-run incident on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said the accident on Old Cape Road, just before Kruisrivier, claimed the life of Maxwell Peyi, 38.

It is alleged that a vehicle, an Opel Monza, had run out of fuel, and while Peyi and another passenger where pushing it along the road, a man driving a blue sedan-type vehicle crashed into it from behind.

Swart said the Monza’s driver had heard screaming as the crash occurred.

Peyi died on the scene, while the other passenger who had been pushing the Monza escaped injury, Swart said.

It is alleged that the blue sedan’s driver, a male in his early thirties, got out of his vehicle and informed the Monza’s driver that he was quickly going to fetch his cellphone and would return.

“The unknown driver sped off and never returned to the accident scene,” Swart said.

Police are urging the driver of the blue sedan to contact the investigating officer immediately.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation or who may know the driver of the sedan is requested to contact detective WO Deon Roos on 079-896-8148 or SAPS Uitenhage on 041-996-3438.

