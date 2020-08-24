Delay in start of murder trial as accused granted time to consult with lawyer

The trial of a Motherwell man accused of murdering amputee Mark Mullen in January is set to begin in the Port Elizabeth Court on Tuesday after his defence counsel requested a postponement to consult with his client.

Sinethemba Qilo, 30, is accused of killing Mullen, 67, in his Kunene Park home during a housebreaking incident.

Mullen, who had only one leg and was wheelchair-bound, was found in a pool of blood on the lounge floor of his Arlington Street home by his wife on the afternoon of January 10.

He had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body.

It is alleged Qilo gained access to the house through an open lounge window and several items including a television set, a cellphone, bottles of wine and an iron among other items were taken.

Mullen was last seen alive at 2.45pm on January 10 and his wife discovered his body at 4.40pm the same day.

Qilo has been charged with housebreaking with intent to rob, robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder. He has not yet pleaded.

Qilo’s defence lawyer Johan van der Spuy told the court on Monday that he had asked for his client to be brought to the court last week but this never happened.

State prosecutor Ishmet Cerfontein confirmed that the state was aware that Van der Spuy had requested time to consult with his client and did not oppose the request to postpone the matter.

Judge Irma Schoeman postponed the matter to Tuesday.

HeraldLIVE