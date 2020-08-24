Big shoes to fill for Daniel Pienaar’s first female principal

She might not be the new kid on the block, but Kola du Toit says she has big shoes to fill as Daniel Pienaar Technical High School’s new principal.

Du Toit, 59, took up the job as the 125-year-old Uitenhage school’s first female principal in January.

Kola du Toit, who has been a teacher for 36 years — 26 while at Daniel Pienaar — said she was the 13th principal in the job.

“I see my job as a calling from God,” she said.

“When I was appointed I told our Tiger [the school’s mascot] family that I just have seven years left to give to our school.

“I am committed and will give it my all as far as humanly possible.”

Du Toit said her time as a teacher at the school had been filled with pleasant memories.

“I appreciated the fairness and mentoring of previous principals and hope I can offer my staff and learners these aspects too.

“The only difference will be that it is now a mother and granny offering this nurturing atmosphere.

“The idea is that everyone will feel cherished, inspired and be fully equipped — which is the motto of our school,” she said.

Du Toit started her career at Meisieskool Oranje in Bloemfontein.

She then spent nine years in the Northern Cape and also taught at Kimberley’s Elizabeth Conradie School for children with physical and learning disabilities.

She said history had emphasised that teachers had to adapt and accommodate all children, irrespective of their gender or race.

“I am positive that our teachers have the heart for children and our doors are always open to all.”

She said she wanted people to be more aware of the need for technically-trained artisans.

“We also need to do away with the misconception that a technical school offers an easy curriculum.

“We do not offer maths literacy as it does not speak to the needs of the technical subjects.

“Learners have to take maths or science or technical maths and technical science.

“DP is proud of the fact that we did not just send thousands of technically-trained graduates and artisans into the world, but have also produced professors, ministers, dentists and lawyers.

“We have just recently received news that one of our learners has been accepted at a medical school.”

