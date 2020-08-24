Bay records wettest August since 2006

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded the wettest August on record since 2006.

SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson said while 117mm of rain had fallen during August, it had done little for dam levels, which only saw an increase of about 1% since last week after the recent rains.

Sampson said the rest of week would be “cool and damp” for large sections of the province.

“It will be cool with light intermittent rain along the coast and adjacent interior today and again on Wednesday.

“Otherwise it will be cool to warm with windy conditions in places ahead of the cold fronts,” he said.

“Cold to very cold weather can be expected on Saturday, with the possibility of snowfalls on high ground now — snow watchers be prepared.

“Without the additional rain that we have forecast this week, August will be the wettest August since August 2006, when 247mm was measured in Port Elizabeth.”

Sampson said it was also the wettest month since April 2014, when 132mm was measured.

Despite this, dam levels remain alarming low, with the overall dam level capacity at 18.24%, which equates to about 51,313 megalitres.

The Kouga Dam is at 7.52%, the Churchill at 53.81%, the Impofu at 17.86%, the Groendal at 25.07% and the Loerie at 36.88%.

“We are by no means out of the woods, as our major storage dams remain at critical levels, so the public must continue to use water sparingly,” Sampson urged.