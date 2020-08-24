'Any type of corruption is unacceptable': WHO boss scolds SA for Covid-19 corruption

“It is criminal and it is murder. It has to stop.”

These are the words of World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus regarding personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption in SA.

Speaking during a media briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, over the weekend, Ghebreyesus said corruption related to supplies of PPE during the Covid-19 pandemic was unacceptable.

Ghebreyesus was asked about alleged PPE corruption in SA related to tender fraud worth billions.