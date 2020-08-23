Kei Road family fears eviction after MEC’s husband buys farm

A family who have lived on a Kei Road farm for decades is at loggerheads with Thembelihle Gxothiwe, husband of transport, safety & liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe.

Gxothiwe recently bought Sunnyside farm and according to the family, he wants them off the property. They also say he threatened to bulldoze their home.

But Gxothiwe told the Dispatch he only approached the family because, as a landlord, he needed to know who was living on his property.

Gxothiwe bought the farm earlier this year with the intention of farming.

Twelve members of the Moyeni family live in a two-bedroom house on the farm.