Great Kei municipal officials suspended after safe stolen

Four Great Kei municipal officials have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the theft of an unmounted steel safe believed to have contained R500,000.

The officials, comprising two senior managers, a traffic official and a cashier, were meant to appear before a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, but they all submitted sick notes — something municipal manager Lawrence Mambila said raised questions.

The four, whose names are known to the Dispatch, could not be identified as they could not be contacted at the time of writing on Friday. The police are also investigating the matter.