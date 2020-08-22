Ten people held for attack on police in Northern Cape

Eight people were arrested after storming a police station in Roodepan in the Northern Cape on Friday armed with knives and demanding the release of two suspects who had been arrested earlier for attacking police.

Police said they were following up on information about a theft at Ivory Park late on Friday afternoon when they located two suspects who attacked them.

“They were arrested for assault on police, resisting arrest and possession of dangerous weapons.”

Shortly afterwards, eight people armed with knives stormed the Roodepan police station, demanding the release of the two suspects.

“Police managed to arrest the suspects for conspiring to assist and incite escape from lawful custody, assault on police, possession of dangerous weapons and obstructing police in the execution of their duties.

“One member sustained minor injuries. Six knives were confiscated from the suspects,” police said.

The 10 suspects aged between 17 and 41 are expected to appear before the Galeshewe magistrate's court soon while police investigations continue, they said.

Provincial police commissioner for the Northern Cape Lt-Gen Risimati Peter Shivuri has strongly condemned the attack on police.

