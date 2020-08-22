Editors' forum awards all SA journos for Covid-19 coverage

“For many it is tough to listen to the news, let alone the toll it takes on those who are experiencing, dissecting and reporting on the current realities faced by our country and the world as a whole,” said Mahlase.

“Disease, poverty, displacement, hunger, brutality, GBV, corruption, looting, and the rising Covid-19 death toll are just some of the headlines we’ve come to read — and expect — each day as we open our eyes in SA.

“But in this we forget that it is often about people, and that these stories are brought to us by people — all while managing very personal experiences such as risk to their own families through exposure to the virus, police brutality as well as the very real and very harsh impact of a loss of income and their own livelihoods. Journalists have continued to do what they do, often with a window on the world that is as real for them as the people they are documenting,” she says.

Sydney Mbhele, Sanlam brand CEO said: “This acknowledgment to journalists collectively as winners of the Nat Nakasa Award not only reflects their brilliance on holding powerful individuals and institutions in society accountable on the unprecedented and complex social impact of the coronavirus, it also honours their ongoing dedication to promote an informative and free press.

“Our support for the awards and Sanef reflects our commitment to support journalism and media initiatives that reflect boldness and transparency that help make our world an open-minded, enlightened place to live thrive and play.”

The award recognises integrity, fearless reporting, commitment to the service of the people of SA, the tenacity to maintain reporting despite significant obstacles, in resistance of censorship, and having shown courage in making information available to the public.

“Our journalists have played a vital role on the front lines in 2020 as we face the pandemic head on, and will be honoured with a collection of true contemporary stories shared by so many of our countries’ most seasoned journalists and media voices as they unmask (literally) the day-to-day struggles faced in their plight to provide us with unbiased and in-depth coverage of current affairs,” Mbhele said.

The documentary honouring the media with the 2020 award will air on most national news channels on Saturday, August 22, after which it will be available to stream on the official Sanef YouTube page.

TimesLIVE