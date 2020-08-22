East London man, dead for two years, wins R1m PPE tender

He has been dead for two years, and yet an East London businessman scored a personal protective equipment tender worth almost R1m from the Eastern Cape health department.

Odwa KK Matshaya’s family was stunned by the appearance of the dead man’s company on a list of more than 600 firms to have benefited from the department’s R1.2bn Covid-19 procurement expenditure in the past three months.

At the time of his death, Matshaya was the sole director of 2KS Construction and Projects.

According to the list, 2KS Construction and Projects received R992,105.

Other Eastern Cape businessmen have also come forward to disclose that while their companies’ names appear on the list of beneficiaries, they were never awarded contracts by the health department.

The presence of these companies on the list raises further questions about the procurement of PPE and other Covid-related services by the provincial government.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts this week that it was investigating 352 recently awarded contracts in the Eastern Cape.

Matshaya’s relative, who asked to remain anonymous as he works for a government entity, confirmed both his death and the presence of 2KS Construction and Projects on the list.