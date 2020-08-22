AmaBhaca 'King' Diko denies his accounts have been frozen

The account of controversial AmaBhaca senior traditional leader Nkosi Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko could not possibly have been frozen because he withdrew R5,000 to feed his pigs on Friday afternoon.

Diko, who is the husband of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, was reacting to media reports earlier on Friday that the account of Royal Bhaca Projects had been frozen. Diko also claims to be the rightful king of the AmaBhaca, a claim strongly disputed by many high-ranking traditional leaders.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE at about 4pm on Friday, Diko said: “Our account as Royal Bhaca Projects is not frozen. I have just withdrawn R5,000 for food for the pigs. There is no account that our account is frozen,” he said