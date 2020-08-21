Shark warning for Southern Cape, Tsitsikamma

The National Sea Rescue Institute has advised Southern Cape surfers, paddlers and bathers to be cautious in the water at the weekend because of increased shark activity linked to a whale carcass in the shallows in Buffalo Bay.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said on Friday the carcass was lying in the surf on the wild side in the western part of the bay and efforts to remove it had not been successful.

“We are appealing to surfers, paddlers and bathers particularly at Buffalo Bay but also between Mossel Bay and Tsitsikamma to be careful.

“The carcass is attracting noticeable increased shark activity in the area and caution is advised.”

Asked if Eastern Cape ocean users should also be concerned, Port Elizabeth-based marine biologist and shark specialist Dr Malcolm Smale said if the carcass was in Buffalo Bay — between Knysna and Sedgefield — that would be the direction the predators would be heading.

“More broadly there is some evidence of sharks being displaced from western to the Eastern Cape waters but there is no evidence of increased shark attacks in this area, as a result.

“However, the ocean is generally a place to exercise caution, end of story.”

The displacement of sharks to Eastern Cape waters was possibly due to the increased presence of orcas off the western and southern Cape coast.

Orcas preyed on sharks but it was not yet clear this was the only reason for the shark migration, Smale said.

