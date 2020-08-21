News

Residents angry over tardy development in Booysen Park

PREMIUM
By Simtembile Mgidi - 21 August 2020

A group of irate Booysen Park resident are demanding answers regarding unfinished projects in their community.

However, after years of being sent from pillar to post they are no closer to finding out why the area’s multipurpose centre and some road infrastructure — among other projects — in the area remain incomplete...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Future-proofing the Eastern Cape economy – Scenarios to Build Better

Most Read

X