Protesters delighted after court denies murder accused bail

Ululation echoed through the corridors of the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Friday after a man accused of callously murdering elderly ANC activist Siziwe Matshisi was denied bail.



Matshisi was killed in full view of a pregnant witness, who hid behind a speaker in Matshisi’s home as the murder occurred in December...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.