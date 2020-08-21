Protesters delighted after court denies murder accused bail
Ululation echoed through the corridors of the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Friday after a man accused of callously murdering elderly ANC activist Siziwe Matshisi was denied bail.
Matshisi was killed in full view of a pregnant witness, who hid behind a speaker in Matshisi’s home as the murder occurred in December...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.