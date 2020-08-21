‘Political hijacking’ of school protest condemned by Victoria Park pupils
Victoria Park High School pupils have accused the ANC Youth League and Congress of South African Students of hijacking their protest to score political points.
This after the pupils discovered there was a planned protest scheduled for Thursday by the ANC Youth League (ANCYL)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.