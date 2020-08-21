Police appeal for information on Motherwell shooting

Port Elizabeth police are appealing to the public for assistance in their investigation into the murder of a 40-year-old man who was killed in Motherwell in the early hours of Monday.

Two other men were injured in the same incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police were notified of the shooting by Dora Nginza Hospital staff at about 2.30am after Trevern Ramoo and two other men with gunshot wounds in their backs were brought to the hospital for medical treatment.

“With investigation, it was established that the three persons were passengers in a white Nissan bakkie when several shots were fired at the vehicle while it was travelling in Ndlovu Street, NU1, Motherwell,” Beetge said.

Ramoo, who was a passenger and sitting next to the driver of the bakkie, was fatally wounded, he said.

The other two males, aged 50 and 45, were passengers inside the canopy on the back of the bakkie.

The 41-year-old driver was unscathed, Beetge said

“It is alleged that they were driving in Ndlovu Street, when unknown gunmen started shooting at the vehicle. The driver sped off directly to Dora Nginza Hospital but the deceased had passed away on his arrival at the hospital,” he said.

The identities of the two injured men as well as the driver have been withheld for security reasons while the motive for the attack is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who can assist police with the investigation is asked to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Elton Tau, on 082-303-0432.

HeraldLIVE