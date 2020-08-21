Nelson Mandela Bay acting city boss's co-accused named in court

Port Elizabeth businesswoman, Bulelwa Mkawakwi Ntanga, was arrested alongside Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu on Friday morning.

Addressing the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court, Advocate Clint Jacobs named Mkawakwi-Ntanga as Mapu’s co-accused.

Attorney Danie Gouws is representing the accused, while Jacobs of the Commercial Crimes branch is prosecuting.

According to a company search, Mkawakwi-Ntanga is a director of Hlehles Trading with a registered businesses address in Zwide.

Mapu was arrested for allegedly accepting a R900,000 bribe, according to Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile.

He said the bribe was paid four years ago to Mapu by the woman.

“He was arrested on fraud and corruption charges along with the businesswoman,” he said.

The woman owns a company that does business with the municipality, according to Zenzile.

“She is one that paid the R900,000 bribe to the official.”