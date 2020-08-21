Nelson Mandela Bay acting city boss's co-accused named in court
Port Elizabeth businesswoman, Bulelwa Mkawakwi Ntanga, was arrested alongside Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu on Friday morning.
Addressing the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court, Advocate Clint Jacobs named Mkawakwi-Ntanga as Mapu’s co-accused.
Attorney Danie Gouws is representing the accused, while Jacobs of the Commercial Crimes branch is prosecuting.
According to a company search, Mkawakwi-Ntanga is a director of Hlehles Trading with a registered businesses address in Zwide.
Mapu was arrested for allegedly accepting a R900,000 bribe, according to Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile.
He said the bribe was paid four years ago to Mapu by the woman.
“He was arrested on fraud and corruption charges along with the businesswoman,” he said.
The woman owns a company that does business with the municipality, according to Zenzile.
“She is one that paid the R900,000 bribe to the official.”
Hawks officials swooped on Mfanasekhaya Gqobose building on Friday after acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu was arrested earlier. About 10 officials, some armed with guns, walked in carrying empty boxes in what is believed to be a search and seizure operation.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 21, 2020
📹 @ecoetzee pic.twitter.com/fapiycB1Fs
Municipal workers were stunned to see members of the Hawks and SAPS swoop on the Mfanasekhaya Gqobose building in Govan Mbeki avenue on Friday morning.
The raid follows the pre-dawn arrest of Mapu earlier on Friday.
About 10 officials entered the building and The Herald understands they spent nearly 40 minutes at the budget and treasury building's first floor.
From there, they moved on to the 9th floor which is used for filing infrastructure and engineering documents.
After about an hour, municipal workers were barred from leaving the upper levels of the building as officials continued with their search and seizure operation.
