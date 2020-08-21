News

Nelson Mandela Bay acting city boss's co-accused named in court

By Kathryn Kimberley - 21 August 2020
Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu and his co-accused businesswoman Bulelwa Mkawakwi Ntanga appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on Friday morning
Port Elizabeth businesswoman, Bulelwa Mkawakwi Ntanga, was arrested alongside Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu on Friday morning.

Addressing the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court, Advocate Clint Jacobs named Mkawakwi-Ntanga as Mapu’s co-accused.

Attorney Danie Gouws is representing the accused, while Jacobs of the Commercial Crimes branch is prosecuting.

According to a company search, Mkawakwi-Ntanga is a director of Hlehles Trading with a registered businesses address in Zwide.

Mapu was arrested for allegedly accepting a R900,000 bribe, according to Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile.

He said the bribe was paid four years ago to Mapu by the woman.

“He was arrested on fraud and corruption charges along with the businesswoman,” he said.

The woman owns a company that does business with the municipality, according to Zenzile.

“She is one that paid the R900,000 bribe to the official.”

Municipal workers were stunned to see members of the Hawks and SAPS swoop on the Mfanasekhaya Gqobose building  in Govan Mbeki avenue on Friday morning.

The raid follows the pre-dawn arrest of Mapu earlier on Friday.

About 10 officials entered the building and The Herald understands they spent nearly 40 minutes at the budget and treasury building's first floor.

From there, they moved on to the 9th floor which is used for filing infrastructure and engineering documents.

After about an hour, municipal workers were barred from leaving the upper levels of the building as officials continued with their search and seizure operation.

