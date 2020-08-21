Men sentenced to life for KZN cop's murder and robbery

Three men were convicted for the 2018 murder of a KwaZulu-Natal police officer from Maphumulo, in the north of the province, on Thursday.

Bheko Sibiya, 38, Mdeliseni Mathonsi, 28, and Siphamandla Mathonsi, 32, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg high court where they were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Capt Dumisani Mhlanzi.

Mhlanzi was shot dead on February 23 2018 during an armed robbery at Maphumulo shopping centre.

The perpetrators made off with cash, cellphones and Mhlanzi’s service pistol.

In March 2018, Mdeliseni and Sibiya were arrested at KwaMashu men's hostel after a shoot-out with police, in which three of their accomplices were fatally wounded.

Siphamandla was arrested in June last year and during his arrest was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and live rounds of ammunition.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the men were each sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years' imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances of a shop employee, 15 years for robbery of another shop employee and another 15 years for robbery of Mhlanzi’s service pistol.

“Siphamandla Mathonsi was further sentenced to eight years' imprisonment for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Their sentences will run concurrently. Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime unit thoroughly investigated the case and presented a well-investigated docket before court. As a result the men's leave to appeal was immediately dismissed by the presiding judge,” said Mhlongo.

TimesLIVE