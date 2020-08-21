News

How long it takes to award a tender...Ten years and counting

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi - 21 August 2020

For 10 years, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality failed to put to tender a multimillion-rand contract to supply the metro’s vehicle fleet with fuel.

Since 2010, it has continuously deviated from the competitive bidding process, renewing what started out as a R13m contract on a month-to-month basis...

