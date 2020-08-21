FlySafair adds more East London flights

Air travellers to and from East London can now enjoy a better complement of flights as FlySafair has updated its schedule.

Announced on Friday, FlySafair will now have six flights per day between OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports.

Airports Company SA's spokesperson Senzeni Ndebele said said FlySafair started with eight scheduled flights between EL from Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“Now they [FlySafair] have introduced 23 flights per week with the easing of lockdown levels from 3 to 2 and the opening up of leisure travel,

“The airline will continue with increased frequencies between East London and Johannesburg, and East London and Cape Town and they will also resume the East London to Durban route,” Ndebele said.

Airlink will also now have two scheduled flights a day between East London and Johannesburg.