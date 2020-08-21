Finnis Street sports facility in rack and ruin

Once a mecca of northern areas sport, the Finnis Street Sports Grounds has now become a haven for vandals, who have stripped it of everything from plumbing and electrical connections to ceilings, windows and doors.

With each visit to the Finnis Street complex, the facility continues to illustrate its slow and steady demise as a result of vandalism and crime.

A decade after the Bethelsdorp facility received a multimillion-rand facelift in the build-up to the 2010 Soccer World Cup, little has seemingly been done to protect the asset.

On Wednesday, DA councillor Margaret de Andrade was joined by DA Ward 35 councillor Helga van Staaden in conducting another oversight inspection at Finnis Street where they found the facilities and boundary walls in a state of total disrepair.

“Buildings including ablution facilities, changing rooms and a clubhouse (main building) are vandalised, broken and unfit for use,” De Andrade said.

“Most of the boundary brick wall was broken down and the entire area was used for illegal dumping.

“We were shocked by the state of the buildings, especially the main building at the sports grounds and found that all windows and glass doors are broken, and that most of the tiles on the walls have been removed or are damaged.

“It is also clear that fires are being made in the buildings.

“All electrical wiring has been removed and vandals are in the process of removing the roof tiles.

“The ceilings have all been taken out and it seems the roof trusses will be next to go.”

Earlier this year The Heralds sister publication, Weekend Post, visited the facility to conduct an inspection and found that it had become a health and safety hazard as a result of the vandalism and rubbish seen strewn around the facility.

At the time, former head of EP cricket, Graeme Sauls, who was also the president of Northville Cricket Club which used the Finnis Street facilities as a home base after its formation in 1991, said it was a heartbreaking situation.

“We cannot expect people to train under such horrible conditions.

“Since 2017, the grounds have become much worse.

“There have always been gangsters around, but now without the proper facilities available to the communities more kids are resorting to gangsterism because there is nothing else for them to do,” Sauls said at the time.

Sports grounds and stadiums around the metro have continually fallen into a state of disrepair after the security contract the municipality had in place expired in December 2018.

And while Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokespersons Mamela Ndamase and Mthubanzi Mniki both acknowledged receipt of several questions regarding the situation, security and maintenance budgets, no response was forthcoming by the time of going print.

Previously, the municipality had said that residents need to take ownership of their neighbouring facilities adding that it was up to the community to spearhead the rehabilitation of the sports grounds by participating in the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) ward meetings for the council to consider.

HeraldLIVE