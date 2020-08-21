Female officers swoop on criminals in metro

An all-female police brigade made their presence felt in Nelson Mandela Bay this week, arresting 34 people and issuing 70 fines, while drugs, stolen property and a firearm were confiscated.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the brigade of female officers had conducted various activities from just after midnight until 6am on Thursday as part of Operation Basadi.

She said the operation, which included roadblocks, stop-and-search exercises, prioritising cases involving the most wanted sexual offences suspects, as well as visits to communities and places of safety, had been an overwhelming success.

Supported by the Women’s Network and Men for Change, law enforcement officers had also informed community members, particularly women, about the procedures for reporting cases of gender-based violence, Naidu said.

“Brig Leonie Bentley of SAPS Humewood, Brig Lindelwa Vellem of SAPS Kwazakele and metro police chief Yolanda Faro led their teams of strong and dedicated women through the streets of Kwazakhele, Bethelsdorp, Gelvandale, New Brighton, Motherwell, Uitenhage, KwaNobuhle, Despatch and Kamesh,” Naidu said.

The combined successes achieved resulted in 34 arrests for crimes including theft, possession of drugs, housebreaking, attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, domestic violence and sexual assault.

The operation saw 70 fines issued by metro traffic, metro police and provincial traffic, with a combined total of R71,700.

Confiscations included Mandrax, Stilpane tablets, dagga, crystal meth, DVD players, a stolen firearm and a recovered hijacked vehicle.

The recovered vehicle, which was reported stolen earlier in August in the Humewood area, was found abandoned in New Brighton.

At about 1pm on Thursday, while SAPS Gelvandale members were busy with Operation Basadi, three female members followed up on information received about a possible firearm in a blue Uno in Schauderville.

“The vehicle was spotted in Jarman Street, Schauderville, and pulled over.

“On searching the vehicle, a revolver was found underneath the passenger seat,” Naidu said.

The .38 special revolver was reported stolen in Walmer in January 2019.

The firearm was confiscated and an inquiry docket was opened for further investigation, while the firearm would be sent for further analysis, Naidu said.

Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile, who visited some of the operations led by his senior female officers, commended their work and the success of Operation Basadi in the metro.

“The SAPS is proud of our women who have rightfully taken their positions as leaders and have proven to be the real architects of society.

“The significant number of arrests effected within 12 hours by our female law enforcement officers is commendable as they stamped their authority on criminals,” Patekile said.