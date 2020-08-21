Company boss digs into own pocket to feed needy
As if donating 500 food parcels to the needy was not enough, when a company CEO noticed more hungry families at a Port Elizabeth handout point on Thursday, he marched to the grocery store and once again dipped into his wallet to ensure they had something to eat.
Five hundred food parcels, per city, each month — that was the goal Eddie Strydom, who leads Johannesburg-based Salt Employee Benefits (Salt EB), set out for his staff after the hard lockdown was announced...
