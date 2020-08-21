Community demands murder suspect be denied bail
Angry Motherwell residents and members of the ANC Women’s League picketed outside the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Thursday against two suspects, accused of murdering Siziwe Matshisi, receiving bail.
Matshisi was murdered in full view of a pregnant witness, who hid behind a speaker in Matshisi’s home as the callous murder occurred...
