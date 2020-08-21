Co-operate with investigators, East Cape premier Mabuyane appeals

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane is calling on people with any information of wrongdoing and corruption to come forward.

The statement comes as Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager, Mvuleni Mapu was arrested on Friday morning together with is co-accused, Port Elizabeth businesswoman, Bulelwa Mkawakwi Ntanga,

The two were later released on R20,000 bail each at the Port Elizabeth magistrate court.

Mabuyane's spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said the provincial government would monitor the progress of the case going forward.

“The arrests are in line with the provincial government’s call for people with real information about wrongdoing and corruption to report it to the law enforcement agencies so that based on the strength of that information, action can be taken against those accused of wrongdoing and corruption.

“Now that these arrests have been effected by the Hawks, those accused of wrong doing and corruption have an opportunity to respond to each of the accusations against them in the court of law.

“Given the importance of these allegations, we call on anyone with real information about wrongdoing and corruption pertaining to the matters that necessitated the Hawks to effect these arrests to share that information with the Hawks,” Sicwetsha said.

While out on bail, Mapu and Ntanga may not enter any municipal building for 30 days.

Mapu was also instructed to hand over his firearm until the matter is finalised.

The charges relate to a R900,000 bribe allegedly paid to Mapu in connection with a R12m housing tender for a Wells Estate project awarded to Ntanga’s company.

Mapu indicated his intention to plead not guilty.

The state did not oppose bail on condition that strict bail conditions be adhered to.

The matter has been postponed to November 3 for further investigation