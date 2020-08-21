Body of young Phillippi woman found in a dustbin

The community of Philippi in Cape Town is reeling in shock following the death of Nomvuzo Atoli – the local hairstylist whose body was found in a dustbin about 30km away from her home.



The last time her family saw her alive was on Wednesday when the 22-year-old left the house to braid a client who stays on the same street as hers...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.