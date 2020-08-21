Body of young Phillippi woman found in a dustbin
The community of Philippi in Cape Town is reeling in shock following the death of Nomvuzo Atoli – the local hairstylist whose body was found in a dustbin about 30km away from her home.
The last time her family saw her alive was on Wednesday when the 22-year-old left the house to braid a client who stays on the same street as hers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.