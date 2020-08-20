Unrealistic targets, SMME disruptions blamed for fewer jobs created

Among the reasons the city fell short — by more than 4,000 positions — on its projection of employment through the expanded public works programme, is that SMMEs halted projects.

Economic development executive director Anele Qaba was responding to questions raised by councillors during a municipal public accounts committee meeting on Tuesday on why the metro had only managed to create 5,030 jobs out of a target of 9,660 for the 2018/2019 financial year.

During the meeting, the department of economic development, tourism and agriculture as well as sports, recreation, arts and culture responded to questions raised by councillors.

The meeting also debated the 2018/2019 annual report.

ANC councillor Ncediso Captain blasted the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for failing to create enough job opportunities through the EPWP programme, saying the metro had 60 wards but it seemed jobs were created in certain areas of the city.

“The policy of job creation in terms of EPWP is not working properly and not effective in targeting disadvantaged areas.

“The policy is not effective. People come here to Kwantu Towers, drop the applications and are frustrated in the matter which is being handled administratively.

“My view is that it must be reviewed.

There’s a challenge around the administration. The applications used to go to the office of councillors and this is not effective,” Captain said.

DA councillor Charles Garai questioned the discrepancy between the target of 9,660 jobs and the city only managing to employ 5,030 people.

DA councillor Kabelo Mogatosi said the targets set from the previous financial years were unattainable.

Responding to the councillors, Qaba said the low number of EPWP jobs created had nothing to do with the policy but rather underperformance by the different directorates.

Qaba said one of the key challenges was the targets set were too high and based on grants that the metro was going to receive from National Treasury, most of which had been taken away.

“With the new agreement set to be signed by the minister and mayor, we need to ensure there are realistic targets,” Qaba said.

Qaba said underperformance, by certain directorates, particularly, infrastructure and engineering, had also contributed to the low number.

“Their projects in a number of occasions have been stopped by SMMEs and so if there are stoppages, it means they won’t be able to implement their projects, which would affect the budget, which would also affect EPWP.

“We’ve since started to ensure that these targets are part of the scorecard of the EDs so that the city manager can be able to track,” he said.

Qaba said the EPWP programme was taken away from councillors in 2016 when several complaints emerged of patronage and allegations of councillors giving jobs to members of their political parties.

HeraldLIVE