Two men burnt to death by mob near Mthatha
Two young men were assaulted and burnt to death by a mob on Wednesday night at Gxididi-Ndungwane village near Mthatha.
This has sparked fear of bloodbath and revenge attack.
Nkosi Mkhuseli Ndamase, the local traditional leader and family member of one of the deceased, said it was suspected that “the Wednesday double murder could have been a revenge attack following a Monday incident where two men suspected of planning to rob a spaza shop at Gxidid-Ndingwana allegedly shot two villagers, one dead and another sustained seriously injured.
The suspects are believed to be the two burnt victims
“The suspects are believed to be the two burnt victims. They were allegedly kidnapped from their homes at Gxididi-Ngwevana village at about 5pm on Wednesday by a large group of youth. Their bodies were later found burnt at Gxididi-Ndungwane village,” said Ndamase.
He called for peace and discourage any other revenge attacks.
“Let us have confidence on police, law will take its course,” he said.
This is developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.