Two men burnt to death by mob near Mthatha

Two young men were assaulted and burnt to death by a mob on Wednesday night at Gxididi-Ndungwane village near Mthatha.

This has sparked fear of bloodbath and revenge attack.

Nkosi Mkhuseli Ndamase, the local traditional leader and family member of one of the deceased, said it was suspected that “the Wednesday double murder could have been a revenge attack following a Monday incident where two men suspected of planning to rob a spaza shop at Gxidid-Ndingwana allegedly shot two villagers, one dead and another sustained seriously injured.