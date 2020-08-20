Murder case postponed after death of judge’s mother
The trial of a Motherwell man accused of kidnapping and murdering his girlfriend was postponed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.
This, after it emerged that the presiding officer, judge Nyameko Gqamana, was unable to continue after receiving news of the death of his elderly mother...
