M-Net series goes inside the Boks’ World Cup triumph

A new documentary series set to premier in October goes behind the scenes of the Springboks’ heroic journey to claim the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

The five-part series, Chasing The Sun, debuts on M-Net on October 4 at 6pm and concludes on November 1, the eve of the one-year anniversary of the team’s memorable win.

Infused with humour, technical insights and emotional engagement not seen before, the documentary takes viewers through the team’s rise from dejection and underperformance to the pinnacle of international rugby.

Captain Siya Kolisi said the documentary would give viewers an all-access pass to what it really took to bring the Webb Ellis trophy home.

“The whole experience of being [at the World Cup finals] was just amazing, [especially] when you think of all the challenges and defeats we suffered before that and how we had to pull together to achieve what we wanted to achieve as a team,” Kolisi said.

He said the documentary would showcase coach Rassie Erasmus’s hard work and leadership as well as “the preparation, the hours we get up at, the amount of time we sit in a computer room and just look at the game because you can only do so much [on] the field”.

“The prep that was done behind the scenes and the real bonds shared among players are really special,” he said.

The documentary was announced at the annual DStv showcase held virtually on Wednesday, where various new shows, packages and features were announced.