I knew it was wrong to raise my hand to a woman, says murder accused

A Motherwell man who is standing trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court for allegedly kidnapping and murdering his girlfriend told the court on Wednesday that although he did not intend to kill her, she allegedly forced his hand.



During his testimony Siviwe Khusani, 27, said he was angry with Azinthle Feni, 25, after she refused to go home with him following a night out drinking at a tavern on June 16 2018...

