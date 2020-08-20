News

How I stole R6.6m

PREMIUM
By Kathryn Kimberley - 20 August 2020

A spectator’s view of An-Nei Stumke’s life is of a carefree newlywed with an apparent interest in trophy hunting — but in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, the young Patensie woman appeared defeated as she pleaded guilty to defrauding her employer out of about R6.6m.

The end result for the 24-year-old could be a lengthy term of imprisonment...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Future-proofing the Eastern Cape economy – Scenarios to Build Better

Most Read

X