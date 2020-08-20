Game guide killed after being gouged by elephant in Kruger Park

A young man who worked as a guide at the Thornybush River Lodge has died after an elephant gouged his leg and chest on Tuesday.

Sheldon Hooper, 27, was in the field doing routine inspections at the lodge, which is inside the Kruger National Park, when he and a co-worker came across a family of nine elephants.

The herd, made up of three adults of six adolescents, were seemingly spooked by the two men and attacked. The elephant had somehow gained access to the lodge's surrounds, despite an electrified boundary fence.

Thornybush Nature Reserve CEO Trevor Jordan said it was an awful accident.

“He was about 20m from the elephants and somehow one of them came at him fast. They were both supposed to see each other, and in all likelihood he got close to a six-month-old calf,” he said.