Fanie de Lange accused of R4.5m fraud

PREMIUM

Stephanus “Fanie” de Lange, the man at the centre of what was arguably one of the city’s most sensational murder trials more than 20 years ago, is back in court — this time on fraud charges totalling R4.5m.



And just as curious residents had flocked to the Port Elizabeth High Court two decades ago to listen to the sordid details of a love affair which ended in a husband being killed, court officials who had followed the investigation closely in 1996 peeked into the courtroom on Wednesday for a glimpse of the once-charming blond-haired, blue-eyed casanova. ..

