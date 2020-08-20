Alcohol blamed after head-on collision in Benoni kills five

On the day that South Africans were allowed to legally buy alcohol, five people were killed in an accident linked to drunk driving.

This is according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“Five people were killed and one injured when two vehicles collided in Benoni last night [Tuesday]. Both drivers are suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol when one driver went into a curve at a speed not suitable for road conditions and collided head-on with another vehicle,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

The organisation is calling on law enforcement authorities to step up drunken driving operations every night and make it difficult for drunk drivers to use public roads.