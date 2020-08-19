'You had so much to live for'- South Africans demand justice for Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo

The murder of 20-year-old Eastern Cape Wits University student Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo has left her family and many South Africans reeling and demanding justice.

Scores are calling on government to protect women as they constantly live in fear of falling victim to gender-based violence (GBV).

One Twitter user wrote: “Rest in peace, baby girl. These are words we are tired of saying because no-one is listening. You had so much to live for. It pains me that you died at the hands of a cruel man. I'm sorry it had to be you.”

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said Zozo's suspected killer attempted suicide after allegedly fatally stabbing the young woman on Monday.

He is being treated at Butterworth Hospital under police guard, and will face a murder charge after he is discharged.

Zozo's uncle, Simo Lugalo, said doctors could not save her as her wounds were too deep.

Here are some of the messages shared on Twitter.