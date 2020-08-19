'You had so much to live for'- South Africans demand justice for Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo
The murder of 20-year-old Eastern Cape Wits University student Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo has left her family and many South Africans reeling and demanding justice.
Scores are calling on government to protect women as they constantly live in fear of falling victim to gender-based violence (GBV).
One Twitter user wrote: “Rest in peace, baby girl. These are words we are tired of saying because no-one is listening. You had so much to live for. It pains me that you died at the hands of a cruel man. I'm sorry it had to be you.”
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said Zozo's suspected killer attempted suicide after allegedly fatally stabbing the young woman on Monday.
He is being treated at Butterworth Hospital under police guard, and will face a murder charge after he is discharged.
Zozo's uncle, Simo Lugalo, said doctors could not save her as her wounds were too deep.
Here are some of the messages shared on Twitter.
My heart bleeds for Kwasa’s family. I am so angry that again we have to be angry that another woman has died at the hands of a man. I’m angry our government still hasn’t responded accordingly to GBV. What are we gonna blame this time? Alcohol again? #JusticeForKwasa pic.twitter.com/wDS3ALn4BS— LuYellow 💛 (@ElihleGwala) August 18, 2020
unsafe when you leave— the neverending W (@pelomasebe) August 18, 2020
unsafe when you stay & play along
unsafe when you reach out to authorities
ha re sana le mofoko.#JusticeForKwasa
Im so heart broken. Im speechless. Yoh! The men in our society!!! I can't even say rest in peace cause this is wrong!!! How do you rest in peace when your life has been cut short? #JusticeForKwasa pic.twitter.com/lIDPXWpbRC— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 18, 2020
Being a black woman is being black twice 🥺😭— amara of mv🌸♥️🙂 (@LNathisphile) August 18, 2020
#JusticeForKwasa
Forever in our hearts. ❤️ 🕊#JusticeForKwasa pic.twitter.com/PTPCquQbYe— #JusticeForKwasa🤍🕊 (@Ane_Mniki) August 17, 2020
And another young girl DIES at the hands of a man, a man who was her boyfriend 💔💔 Her name is Kwasa Lugalo a 19 year old who was a student at Wits, she got STABBED to death by her boyfriend— #TheUncapturedActivist (@AneleMda) August 18, 2020
Kuyoze kube nini #JusticeForKwasa #RIPKwasa #KwasaLugalo pic.twitter.com/vHqHdIrOoU
We've signed the petitions, we've attended the protests, we've used the hashtags and we've demanded for a better reality for women in this country and yet here we are again.— Sisa (@Titanbaddie) August 18, 2020
It's so tiring 💔 #JusticeForKwasa
A 19 yr old Wits female student was killed by 19 yr old MAN bcause she rejected him & instead of requesting #JusticeForKwasa I know SA men are going to ask what did she do for him to kill her coz a man doesn't wake up in the morning to kill a woman. WTF Guys pic.twitter.com/9ngGcP8fOu— Dineo Ntswam (@DNtswam) August 18, 2020
We can sing about it, protest about it, hold men empowerment seminars, form women organizations, chant outside of courts, talk show it but Men will still kill us because they want to. Until they pass a bill to hang all those who kill another day another #justiceforkwasa #ripkwasa pic.twitter.com/H5EKC35RvT— Poponosi🍒 (@Mphosssible) August 18, 2020
