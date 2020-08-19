WATCH LIVE | Minister Kubayi-Ngubane on tourism activities under level 2
Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will brief the media on tourism-related activities under level 2 of the lockdown.
SA moved to level 2 on Tuesday. The new rules allow the sale of cigarettes and alcohol.
Travel between provinces is now allowed and restrictions on the use of beaches and parks have been lifted.
