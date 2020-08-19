Suspect arrested over shooting at The Bridge

Speedy police work has led to the arrest of a man suspected to be responsible for a shooting incident at The Bridge Shopping Centre on Monday.

The incident left one man wounded.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 36-year-old New Brighton man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

“The suspect was arrested this morning [Wednesday] after he opened a case of kidnapping on Monday afternoon whereby he alleged that his vehicle was taken by the ‘kidnappers’ and that he was dropped off in Korsten,” Naidu said.

She said detectives became suspicious about some of the allegations pertaining to his “kidnapping” and further investigation implicated him to the shooting incident at the Bridge.

Naidu said the vehicle was recovered abandoned on Monday afternoon in Korsten by members of the community.

The Herald reported the incident were it is alleged that the victim, a 30-year-old man, was walking with a friend towards the Bridge mall when someone called him from behind.

The victim then turned around and walked towards a white Ford Focus vehicle.

As he bent down at the open passenger window, a shot was fired from inside the vehicle. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

The vehicle then sped off.

Naidu said the suspect was detained on a charge of attempted murder and will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“The suspect is known to the victim. The motive for the shooting is yet to be established.”

HeraldLIVE