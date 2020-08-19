SIU sheds light on probe into PPE graft worth more than R5bn across SA

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is probing 658 cases of possible corruption related to government procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) worth more than R5bn.

This was disclosed by SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi and his team during a meeting with parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.

In their report on alleged PPE corruption, the SIU said it was probing multiple provincial departments and municipalities across the nine provinces, including six national departments, for questionable contracts worth R5,083,478,584.

Mothibi and his team indicated that the government of Gauteng accounted for the bulk of the questionable expenditure on Covid-19 goods such as masks, hand sanitisers and gloves, with 157 cases worth R2.2bn.

Allegations of PPE corruption have been the subject of intense public scrutiny after it emerged that a company owned by Thandisizwe Diko, husband to presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, had received a contract to supply PPE to the Gauteng health department under questionable circumstances.