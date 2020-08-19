'Poor as a church mouse' Zandile Gumede bounces back as 'honourable MPL'
Corruption accused former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is officially an honourable member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.
Gumede was sworn in on Wednesday as an ANC MPL, after the death of Cogta portfolio committee chairperson Ricardo Mthembu.
The former mayor was removed by the ANC in KZN from the mayoral seat after a R430m corruption case against her and her 17 co-accused surfaced.
Gumede appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court in July on charges linked to the tender fraud case dating back to 2016. However, the case against her and several co-accused was again postponed to September.
Gumede and her supporters have consistently called for a dismissal of the case, saying it was nothing but a political witch-hunt.
Gumede, who previously referred to herself as being as “poor as a church mouse”, has now bounced back, popping up at the legislature and swearing to be “faithful to the Republic of South Africa, to obey, respect and uphold the constitution and all other laws of the Republic”.
